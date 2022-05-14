Daily Drop, May 13

Welcome to a new segment of the Managing Madrid Podcast called the Daily Drop, a near-daily segment that gives you 5-10 minutes of Real Madrid news / scattered thoughts to keep your pulse on the team.

Today’s topics: Eden Hazard’s return, Mohamed Salah’s recent quotes, Sergio Arribas, Karim Benzema’s legacy, and a ton more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Join us on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid for a ton of bonus content

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)