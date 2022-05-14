Manchester City erect statue of Toni Kroos outside of their stadium by accident

It was announced recently that Manchester City would erect a statue of Sergio Aguero outside of the Etihad Stadium — a noble gesture for a player who’s done so much for their club.

The statue, which went up today, is made by galvanized steel and is made by sculptor Andy Scott, who also made the statues for David Silva and Vincent Kompany outside the stadium. Silva’s statue was to be an addition to those two.

Only one problem: Once they erected that statue today, it looked more like Toni Kroos than it looked like Sergio Aguero (and Kroos reacted on Twitter):

It is funny, you have to admit, that Kroos will kind of forever have a statue of himself outside of the Etihad.

Though, you never know, if the backlash is enough, perhaps they’ll redo it — the same way they re-did Cristiano Ronaldo’s disastrous bust outside the Madeira Airport.