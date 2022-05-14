Real Madrid and Vinicius are close to contract renewal — report

It’s that time of year where Real Madrid have started to lock down players to longer contracts. Nacho is set to renew soon; while Luka Modric’s renewal is imminent.

It’s also no real secret that the club want to secure the services of their golden boy, Vinicius Jr, and a report in MARCA today states that while there is no extension in stone yet, the club want to accelerate plans of renewal of Vinicius to reward his good play and loyalty to the club.

The report states that Real Madrid want to take Vinicius’s contract, which currently ends in 2024, and take it all the way to 2028, while also increasing his 350 million release clause to 1 billion. The new deal would also dramatically increase his salary, from 3 million to 10 million — making him one of the highest earning players in the squad.

Certainly, Vinicius has earned the trust of the club. As we wrote about earlier today, Vinicius is arguably the best winger in world football right now.