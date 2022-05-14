Klopp updates Fabinho’s status for the Champions League Final

It looks like the Casemiro vs Fabinho heavyweight matchup is back on the menu! In today’s press conference, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp provided some good news ahead of the Champions League final for their team: Midfield lynchpin Fabinho will be healthy and ready to go for the game on May 28th in Paris.

“He will definitely return for the final, for the Champions League final,” Klopp said of the Brazilian who suffered a muscle injury in a league game vs Aston Villa.

“Fab is an absolute professional. He’s not happy, but he’s already taking on the fight against time. It’s not enough if you’re ready for the final just before the final. He has to be ready on Tuesday or Wednesday, something like that... and we are working on that. We are all very sure that this will be the case and he will be absolutely fine,”