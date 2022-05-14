Camavinga: “Alaba is a great guy, if I do something wrong he will firmly let me know”

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga talked extensively to French magazine France Football, where he reviewed his first season as a madridista and explained some of the dynamics inside the dressing room.

Camavinga first shared his thoughts about his debut training session at Valdebebas.

“For my first session with the group I told myself to stay inside the rondo as much as possible, but I will tell you that I wasn’t successful. The pace of the exercises caught me a bit by surprise,” revealed the midfielder.

Camavinga was asked about the leadership of David Alaba, who signed for Real Madrid last summer but quickly became one of the leaders.

“He’s just a great guy, as great as they say. He’s someone who talks to you and helps you a lot, we have a very good relationship. If I do something wrong, he will firmly let me know about it,” explained Camavinga.

The Frenchman then talked about how Casemiro, Kroos and Modric made him feel comfortable.

“In all honesty, each and every player made me feel comfortable, no exceptions. I think I am a friendly and open guy and when I have a question, I will ask, no matter if it’s to Toni, Luka or whoever. And certainly, when you reach out to people then they will also come to you more easily later. Having the chance of learning the job alongside these players is just great,” he added.

Camavinga also praised Modric.

“Luka has a vision, an instinct, he’s not a Ballon D’Or winner for nothing. He passes you the ball with the outside of the boot and if I try to do that I break my ankle. He attacks as much as he defends, so I try to learn from his way of moving,” he explained.

The French midfielder has played many minutes as a defensive midfielder this season, so he concluded his interview by revealing some of the thoughts Casemiro shared with him.

“When I play as a number 6 he tells me to be calm, and also to avoid getting booked too early so that I don’t have to change my approach afterwards,” he said.

Camavinga is only 19 years old but it’s clear that he’s destined to be a key player for Real Madrid in the future. His first season in the club has been very, very solid and he will only improve with time.