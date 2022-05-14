Preview & Squad List: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal; Primera Iberdrola

Squad List

GK: Misa, Meline

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocio Galvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurelie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Marina Salas

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther Gonzalez, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Caroline Moller Hansen, Nahikari Garcia, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Alberto Toril has pretty much a full squad to call on for Real Madrid’s final Primera Iberdrola match of the season vs. Villarreal. The big news is that Marta Cardona is finally back although it is very unlikely that she will start.

Madrid need to win while getting a loss from Atletico Madrid against Barcelona in order to make the Champions League spots. For once, Las Blancas are really playing a final in league play.

The game will start at 12:00 pm local time (6:00 am EST) and will be streamed for free on Real Madrid TV (Espanol).