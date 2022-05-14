Asllani posts farewell message

Kosovare Asllani today posted a message on social media that signaled her departure from Real Madrid Femenino. The post detailed some of the milestones she achieved at the club.

First signing ✔️ First goal ✔️ First brace ✔️ First hat trick ✔️ First Champions league ✔️ Start unknown, finish unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/yGd38RaVnC — Kosovare Asllani (@KosovareAsllani) May 14, 2022

Asllani was the first ‘Galactica’ signed after Real Madrid acquired Club Deportivo Tacon. She scored Las Blancas’ first official goal last year when Kenti Robles assisted her against Valencia CF. Not long after notching the first goal, the Swede achieved the first brace against Deportivo Abanca. Then, Asllani scored the fastest hat trick in Real Madrid history (men’s or women’s) and the first hat trick for Las Blancas. It took her a mere 155 seconds.

The Swedish superstar played an integral role in leading Real Madrid to the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and, although she has struggled with injuries this season, will go down as a legend of Real Madrid. And her story isn’t finished yet. Asllani and Las Blancas take on Villareal tomorrow at 6 a.m. ET (12:00 CET). If Barcelona beats Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid win, Las Blancas will return to the UWCL next season.