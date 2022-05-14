Ancelotti: “Hazard will stay at Real Madrid for next season”

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media again on Saturday, in his pre-match press conference ahead of the LaLiga Santander clash with Cádiz. More than discussing that specific game, which doesn’t mean anything for Real Madrid, the coach spent time explaining how the squad is doing two weeks ahead of the Champions League final.

He said: “The players fully understand what our objective is and what needs to be done to achieve it. We need to keep demonstrating commitment and intensity, even in tomorrow’s game. Some players are tired and there will be rotations, so everybody could have a chance to play. I maintain that it’s not so important the quantity of minutes but the quality of minutes that players have. There is the clear example of Rodrygo, who hasn’t played many minutes but who has produced quality minutes. For tomorrow’s game, I’m going to give rest to Karim Benzema, Vinícius and Thibaut Courtois. Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Eden Hazard are back from injury.”

Ancelotti on Hazard’s future

During the press conference, Ancelotti also stated that he expects Hazard to be part of the 2022/23 squad. He said: “Although we haven’t yet spoken about his future, the plan is quite clear. He stays and does so with a lot of motivation. He hasn’t had a good time these past few years and he is keen to show his quality again. He’ll stay to prove his quality.”

Ancelotti on Marcelo’s future

The coach was also asked about Marcelo, who is expected to leave in the summer but who reportedly wants to stay. He stated: “We still haven’t discussed exactly what we’ll do next season, as we have the Champions League final to focus on. After that, we’ll talk about all of this, including Marcelo’s situation.”

Ancelotti on the biggest surprises of the season

Asked if there have been surprises this season, for good or for bad, the coach responded: “There haven’t been any players who have disappointed me. Some who I didn’t know so well have surprised me in a good way, like Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga. Vinícius wasn’t such a surprise because I knew about his talent. It’s just his finishing that has gotten better this season.”

Ancelotti on Salah’s comments

Mohamed Salah recently stated in an interview that he feels he is the best player in the world in his position. Asked about this, Ancelotti agreed, saying: “Salah said he is the best at his position and I think he is right. I agree with that.”