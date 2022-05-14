Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Cadiz

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s match against Cadiz in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fuidias and Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, F. Mendy and Gila.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, L. Vázquez, D. Ceballos and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano and Latasa.

As expected, coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to keep making rotations, with players like Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior all absent from the squad list.

Los Blancos have nothing to play for and it makes sense for Ancelotti to think about match fitness and fatigue. The Italian coach explained that he will want to deploy a strong lineup when the team faces Betis next weekend in what will be the last match before the Champions League Final, so giving his usual starters the chance to rest and get ready for that game makes sense.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/15/2022

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

