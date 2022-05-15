Momentum : 15 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“I’m a cowboy On a steel horse I ride I’m wanted dead or alive Wanted dead or alive” - Bon Jovi

Heavy rotation

Eden Hazard will return to action against Cadiz. The Belgian has not has it easy since moving to the Spanish capital and many are hoping he can finally put his injury woes behind him.

Castilla forward Latasa has made the matchday squad and will most likely get to play some minutes given that Carlo has made it a point to rotate as much as possible. Mario Gila is back in the squad for the second consecutive game. Gila seems to be a favourite of the Real Madrid manager.

Perfect timing

In the absence of Karim and Vinicius, Rodrygo Goes will have to carry the attack. Rodrygo’s form has picked up at the perfect time and he has managed to stay healthy and reap the rewards of his purple patch.

Ahead of the curve

Eduardo Camavinga has been getting a lot of minutes lately and that seems likely to continue as Carlo seeks to mold the youngster into an all-round marauding midfielder. Ancelotti has opted to develop Edu as a 6 which has surprised many but there may yet be value in the experiment. Time will tell.

“And I walk these streets, a loaded six-string on my back I play for keeps ‘cause I might not make it back I’ve been everywhere, still I’m standing tall I’ve seen a million faces and I’ve rocked them all”

The Daily Poll