Real Madrid vs. Villarreal (Primera Iberdrola): Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today host Villareal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on the final matchday of the season. Las Blancas need a win and also need FC Barcelona Femení to defeat Atlético Madrid to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League through a third-place finish.

This will also be Kosovare Asllani’s final match with Real Madrid.

Las Blancas have struggled to find goals since their 3-1 defeat away to Sporting Huelva on April 3. They followed that result with three consecutive 1-0 wins, with two matches being decided in the 89th and 90+4 minutes. Most recently, Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw at the hands of Valencia. Las Blancas will need to be much more clinical tomorrow if they hope to qualify for the UWCL for the second consecutive season.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa; Ivana, Babs, Rocío; Athenea, Teresa, Zornoza, Olga; Maite; Asllani, Esther

Subs: Méline Gérard, Kenti Robles, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Claudia Florentino, Caroline Møller Hansen, Lucía Rodríguez, Sofie Svava, Marina Salas

Theoretical formation: 3-4-1-2

Villareal XI: T. Alonso, Y. Giménez, Cienfu, Sheila, Paralluelo, Nerea, F. Lara, Bea Prades, Soldevila, Belén, Lara Mata

Subs: Elena de Toro, Olivia, I. Miguélez, S. Medina, Pinel S., Zaïra, Ainoa, Estefa, Vera Rico

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch