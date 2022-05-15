Cadiz vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Cadiz in the penultimate game of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Los Blancos were crowned as champions two weeks ago but still have to face Cadiz and Betis before the crucial Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma, Akapo, Hernandez, Chust, Espino, Sobrino, Jose Mari, Alarcon, Idrissi, Fernandez, Perez.

Carlo Ancelotti’s priority is to keep his players fit and healthy for the Champions League Final, so that’s why Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicius will get some rest. The Italian coach will then deploy his usual starting lineup against Betis in a game which will be used to prepare for the match against Liverpool.

Lunin has another rare chance to start and the same can be said about Mariano. Expect them both to play with intensity and try to prove they belong.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/15/2022

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

