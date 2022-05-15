CONFIRMED lineups: Cadiz vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Cadiz in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Vallejo, Nacho, Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Cadiz starting XI (TBC): Ledesma, Akapo, Hernandez, Chust, Espino, Sobrino, Jose Mari, Alarcon, Idrissi, Fernandez, Perez.

Real Madrid can only hope that these next two games go by without injuries. Los Blancos have done their homework and won the title two weeks ago, so all they have to do today is use this game to improve their conditioning and develop young players who didn’t get minutes throughout the season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/15/2022

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

