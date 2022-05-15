Ancelotti: “Players like Nacho create doubts over the starting line-up”

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-match press conference after the 1-1 Cádiz draw was surely the shortest of the season, as the coach answered just three questions over the course of 92 seconds. With Real Madrid having already won the title two weeks ago and with a depressed mood in Cádiz given that the local side dropped into the bottom three, it seemed nobody wanted to spend much time in the press room at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Ancelotti on Nacho’s chances of starting the Champions League final

The first question was about Nacho and the coach was asked if the veteran centre-back’s recent strong performances are making him rethink his Champions League final starting XI, which Nacho isn’t expected to make. To that, Ancelotti responded: “Yes, when you have a player like Nacho, that always creates doubts when picking the line-up. You have doubts over the line-up for every match at Real Madrid, since there’s a full squad and not just 11 players.”

Ancelotti on whether Valverde and Rodrygo will start the Champions League final

After Ancelotti said in a recent press conference that both Valverde and Rodrygo would play the Champions League final, he was asked for some clarity and if he means they’ll start the game in Paris. His short answer was: “Yes, they could. Or, maybe not. They’ll definitely play at some point, though.”

Ancelotti on Valverde’s shooting

The last of the questions was about Fede Valverde’s long-range shooting and if he has been encouraging this. The Italian responded: “He needs to make the most of his long shot, which he has been doing more in recent matches. I think it’s good for him and for us for him to try shooting more.”