Managing Madrid Podcast: Cadiz post-game thoughts; Las Blancas qualify for UWCL; Mumbai Q&A

This episode comes in 3 parts.

Part 1, Cadiz post-game:

Why was Jesus Vallejo playing at right back?

Eder Militao’s concerning form

Rodrygo Goes stuff

Fede Valverde’s performance

Toni Kroos’s performance

No Victor Chust!

Cadiz’s defensive shape

Karma for Sergio

Marco Asensio’s performance

Eden Hazard’s performance off the bench

And more.

Part 2, Las Blancas (45:25):

Barcelona’s helping hand

Doing it the hard way

Back three/back four weirdness

Consistent issues breaking down a low block

Athenea, Asllani and Maite stepping up

Snapshot of Asllani’s legacy

Captain Babs

Toril’s conservatism

Intriguing subs

Poor second half defending

Ivana at right back

Villarreal’s subs

Grant happily eats his words

Yash waxes lyrical about Asllani

Farewell to Asllani, Babs, and Kaci

Part 3, Q&A live in Mumbai (1:40:55)

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)