Managing Madrid Podcast: Cadiz post-game thoughts; Las Blancas qualify for UWCL; Mumbai Q&A

This episode comes in 3 parts.
Part 1, Cadiz post-game:
- Why was Jesus Vallejo playing at right back?
- Eder Militao’s concerning form
- Rodrygo Goes stuff
- Fede Valverde’s performance
- Toni Kroos’s performance
- No Victor Chust!
- Cadiz’s defensive shape
- Karma for Sergio
- Marco Asensio’s performance
- Eden Hazard’s performance off the bench
- And more.
Part 2, Las Blancas (45:25):
- Barcelona’s helping hand
- Doing it the hard way
- Back three/back four weirdness
- Consistent issues breaking down a low block
- Athenea, Asllani and Maite stepping up
- Snapshot of Asllani’s legacy
- Captain Babs
- Toril’s conservatism
- Intriguing subs
- Poor second half defending
- Ivana at right back
- Villarreal’s subs
- Grant happily eats his words
- Yash waxes lyrical about Asllani
- Farewell to Asllani, Babs, and Kaci
Part 3, Q&A live in Mumbai (1:40:55)
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
