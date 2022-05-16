Player Ratings: Cadiz 1 - 1 Real Madrid; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid travelled to the south of Spain for the penultimate La Liga match of the season against Cadiz. Ancelotti continued to rotate the squad with Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Thibaut Courtois all rested. Rodrygo Goes continued his fine form -notching another assist - Andriy Lunin made some huge saves in goal, and Eden Hazard made his return from injury. The match ended 1-1, but it was a chaotic affair with plenty of transition opportunities for both sides.

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—9: A massive game from Lunin — made 6 saves including 5 from shots inside the box. Saved Negredo’s penalty kick, denied Idrissi from a close range header, and saved Lucas Perez shot after being play through 1 on 1 with the Ukrainian. One blemish will be his distribution with the ball at his feet.

Jesus Vallejo—5: Played at right back and looked every uncomfortable all evening. Failed to make any impact offensively and gave too much space to Cadiz on the wings when defending 1 v 1.

Eder Militao—3: The Brazilian’s poor form continues and has dragged on for a number of months. His decision making can oftentimes be erratic and irrational. Can he “lock-in” and find his footing ahead of the match against Liverpool?

Nacho—7: The best of the back four and a had a team high of 5 clearances.

Lucas Vazquez—6: Played at left back and was constantly cutting in on his stronger right foot. Both Ruben Sobrino and Lucas Perez looked to attack in the space behind Lucas when Cadiz had the opportunity to counter.

Casemiro—6: A chaotic match which surprisingly led to a quiet Casemiro performance.

Toni Kroos—8: An ever-present on the ball, with a team high of 129 touches. Managed 96% PA with his 129 passes, including 4 key passes and 17/17 long balls.

Fede Valverde—8: Completed 4 dribbles in this match, including multiple line breaking runs to help Madrid progress up the field. Was among the best players on the pitch in the first half.

Marco Asensio—6: Always eager to take a shot on goal, but failed to get the opportunity on target with each of his three attempts.

Rodrygo Goes—8.5: Produced one of the assists of the season, beating no less than 5 Cadiz defenders off of one ball carrying sequence. Brought the ball inside the box, all the way to the byline, before squaring to Mariano for an easy tap-in.

Mariano—6.5: Only 24 touches and 11 passes in 82 minutes, but latched on to the end of Rodrygo’s Maradona-esque run to score Madrid’s lone goal of the game.

Substitutions:

Dani Carvajal—6: Played 26 minutes in a run-out to help maintain match rhythm. Attempted a lofted shot over Ledesma that failed to hit the target.

Juanmi Latasa—6: The Castilla striker made his first team debut entering in the 82nd minute for Mariano Diaz. Had one counter-attacking opportunity, but failed to find Marco Asensio who was free on the weak side.

Eden Hazard—8: A lively return to action. Managed 3 completed dribbles, drew two fouls, and had 1 key pass.

Dani Ceballos—6: Replaced Fede Valverde in the center of midfield — kept possession and linked up well with Kroos and Hazard.