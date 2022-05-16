Sergio: “Mateu has a strange way of whistling the ends of matches”

Cadiz manager Sergio Gonzalez pondered the controversial ending of the draw against Real Madrid on Sunday in a post-match press conference.

“[Antonio] Mateu [Lahoz] has a strange way of whistling the ends of the matches, it was weird, we did not know what happened. I don’t know if it was a penalty or not. but there was contact.”

Cadiz called for a penalty after Dani Carvajal made a challenge on Fali in the sixth minute of stoppage time. There were shouts for further action to be taken, but Lahoz instead called for an end to the match.

Sergio was also asked about Eden Hazard who was booked for a late challenge on right back Carlos Akapo.

“He [Akapo] has a strong injury, the action was ugly, I don’t know if it was a red card or not.”

Further than just the controversy, Sergio also described his club’s play during the match. He pointed to the penalty miss by Alvaro Negredo and the lack of converting chances to goals as key failures leading to the draw.

He emphasized the problematic outcome since Cadiz are currently in the midst of a relegation battle and are fighting for the chance to stay up in LaLiga.

“It’s a big downturn because we lose depending on ourselves. It does a lot of damage, but anything can happen because this is sport. We played a very good game.”

“In the second half we had the penalty, we didn’t convert. In the last few minutes, it felt like we couldn’t. We generated chances, but we have not been right. It’s a downturn because of what it means.”