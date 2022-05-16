Open Thread : 16 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Only a draw, but Kroos...what a player:

• 129 touches.

• 113/118 passes completed (96%).

• 17/17 long passes completed.

• 4 chances created.

• 6/10 duels won.

• 6 defensive actions

| Toni Kroos completed 17/17 long balls v Cádiz – that's the most long balls anyone has completed with a 100% accuracy in a La Liga match since he himself had 20/20 long balls on 2 Nov 2019 v Betis. @SofaScoreINT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 15, 2022

Benzema is the best French player of the year who plays abroad.

The award was given by the UNFP - France’s National Union of Professional Football Players. Real Madrid published the news in their website.

Mbappe will announce his future in days!

The player has said: “I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June.” He also would have said: “It’s over. There are a few details left, but it’s over!” Some sources are saying he will announce his decision between 21th May and 28th May.