VIDEO: Concern over Militao’s form heading into the Champions League Final

With the Champions League around the corner, Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse express their concern of Eder Militao’s worrying form, especially given how much Liverpool will likely test out his ball-playing ability.

This is a video clip from tonight’s post-game podcast. In this clip, there is also discussion on Jesus Vallejo playing right-back, the performances of Eden Hazard, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde, Andriy Lunin, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Rodrygo Goes, and more:

This was a clip from a much longer 3-hour podcast that went up on Sunday night. On the full episode, the guys also discussed Real Madrid Femenino’s qualification for the UWCL next season, and also answered questions from a live audience in Mumbai.

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/38qtRz4

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid