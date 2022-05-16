Real Madrid unveil home kit for 2022-2023 season

Real Madrid have officially unveiled their home kit for the 2022-2023 season, which has a classic look and some purple details.

⚪ Historia, tradición y momentos inolvidables: todo está en los detalles.

¡Descubre nuestra 1ª camiseta de @adidasfootball 2022/23, disponible ya!

Real Madrid legends Roberto Carlos, Raul Gonzalez and Iker Casillas all feature in the club’s campaign to unveil their new shirt.

While the collar might not be popular, the rest of the design is simple, clean and fresh. Real Madrid fans have been wanting to see purple on their uniforms for a while and the historic color will be back next season, as the away or alternate kits will likely have purple as their main color.

The font used is bringing back the classic font used during Real Madrid’s 100th anniversary in 2002, the year of Zinedine Zidane’s historic volley in the Champions League Final against Bayer Leverkusen for Madrid’s ninth European title.

Adidas have gotten it right this year and these designs will definitely be popular around the world.