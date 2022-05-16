Real Madrid to host Betis on Friday, will have eight days to prepare for Champions League Final

La Liga have announced that Real Madrid will host Betis on Friday, which gives Carlo Ancelotti and his players eight days to prepare for the Champions League Final against Liverpool on May 28th.

Betis have nothing to play for on this last game, as they have already secured their presence in next year’s edition of the Europa League. The Andalusian team tried their best to play Champions League football next season but ultimately fell short.

Carlo Ancelotti will use Friday’s game to get his starters the chance to improve their conditioning and gain some confidence ahead of the crucial match against Liverpool. The Italian coach will be expected to deploy his usual starters on the field.

Luckily enough for them, the British side will still be fighting for the Premier League title next weekend, so Klopp’s men will have to play with fire and intensity from the get go.