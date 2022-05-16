Mbappe will sign for 5 years, and his salary will be far less than what he would’ve earned at PSG — report

A couple hours removed from Real Madrid’s draw in Cadiz, all the noise was about Kylian Mbappe’s quotes at the French players’ union ceremony. The Frenchman, who took home yet another Ligue 1 player of the year award, spoke about this future in a way that, even though using vague language, made it seem clear he would depart from Paris officially by the end of the month.

Mbappe said he would announce his decision “well before” joining the French National Team for international duty at the end of the month and also went on to say: “I will give my decision very quickly; it’s almost over.. My choice is almost made.”

“We have to respect all the parties involved,” Mbappe explained. “I’m in a hurry too, but it’s not just about me. It’s over, there are only a few details left, but it’s over.”

A report in MARCA today states that Mbappe’s visit to Madrid last week was key in cementing his deal to Real Madrid. Jose Angel Sanchez focused on closing the deal then, and now, it seems like most details are finalized.

In that report, it’s stated that Mbappe will sign a five year deal with Real, and, in doing so, will leave a ton of money on the table as he will be making ‘far less’ than what he would’ve had he extended at PSG.

Soon, thankfully, this saga will be over.