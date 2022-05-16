3 standout numbers from Real Madrid’s draw in Cadiz

17

Toni Kroos had a whopping 130 touches against Cadiz last night — far and away the most of any player on the field. The German also had a team-high four key passes and a team-high four tackles. What’s even more staggering is that Kroos also completed 17 / 17 long balls — the most of any player in the league since he himself hit 20 / 20 back in 2019:

5

Eden Hazard have five completed dribbles in just 25 minutes off the bench. Hazard’s first touch looked understandably rusty, but once he got comfortable, his touches on the ball were slick. It remains to be seen how much he’ll be able to bounce back to his old self after removing the plate in his ankle, but given that it’s likely he’s a Real Madrid player next season, we’re obviously rooting for him.

One unfortunate moment was when he went in on Cadiz player Carlos Akapo, fracturing his foot in the process. The Cadiz player shared a gruesome photo of his foot after, which we won’t share here.

5

Andriy Lunin made five saves last night, in what was a game of revenge and vindication. Lunin was facing his former coach Sergio, who was his manager at Valladolid. Sergio started Masip and didn’t give Lunin many opportunities.

Last night, Lunin made a few really good saves — not least the penalty and reaction to pushing the rebound away after. Another promising Lunin cameo in the books!