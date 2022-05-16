Mbappe ruled out Liverpool a few days ago — report

Liverpool had emerged as a third option to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to a French Journalist working for Foot Mercato. That news came out from left field this morning, but even reports in Spain confirmed that Liverpool were interested in the French superstar.

But a report in MARCA today stated that according to their sources, while Mbappe was ‘flattered’ by the English Club’s proposal, he was only ever going to go Real Madrid as that has been his dream since childhood.

As we wrote about earlier today, Mbappe’s announcement regarding his future will be very soon, and his reported contract will run five years with Real Madrid, where he will earn ‘far less’ than he would had he stayed at PSG next season and beyond.

As you’re no doubt worn out by this transfer saga, we thought we’d tide you over with a video from November, where Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani, Om Arvind, and Lucas Navarrete discuss how Mbappe would affect Real Madrid’s defense: