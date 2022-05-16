Bale’s agent: “I think Bale is likely to return to England”

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett confirmed the open secret today that Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid this summer.

“He leaves Real Madrid, but we have to wait for what Wales will be able to do,” Barnett said to Portuguese outlet Record. “It all depends on whether Wales qualify for the World Cup, then we will make a decision, which may vary whether or not Wales go to the World Cup.

“I think [Bale is likely to return to England], but we’ll have to wait and see if Wales qualifies for the World Cup.”

Wales will play their crucial World Cup qualifier vs Scotland on June 5th. Undoubtedly, Bale will be prioritizing reaching that game in his best physical condition.

Barnett didn’t outright say it, but that Bale’s future is dependant on Wales qualifying for the World Cup could mean Bale would retire if his country fails to qualify. Should Wales get through to Qatar, Bale will want to move to a team in the UK in order to ensure he has match fitness for the tournament.