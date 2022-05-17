The New Kit Thread : 17 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

New home kit officially revealed.

Classic font number?

Mbappe is one step closer

New direct, important contacts on Tuesday for Kylian Mbappé. His family and lawyers will be involved, waiting for the official decision to be made public soon ⭐️ #Mbappé



Tomorrow, time for one more step. Real Madrid are really confident, waiting for final communication as PSG. https://t.co/bORjgdSH49 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022

Romano also said: “When can we expect Mbappe’s decision? THIS week. I’m told this week is really important.”

