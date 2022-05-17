The New Kit Thread : 17 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
New home kit officially revealed.
Real Madrid 2022/23. ⚪ pic.twitter.com/jPZxvnZccw— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 16, 2022
@Lucasvazquez91 ⚪ pic.twitter.com/qyGaHy3g7L— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 16, 2022
Classic font number?
| Same vibes pic.twitter.com/pP7L9bnMal— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 16, 2022
Mbappe is one step closer
New direct, important contacts on Tuesday for Kylian Mbappé. His family and lawyers will be involved, waiting for the official decision to be made public soon ⭐️ #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022
Tomorrow, time for one more step. Real Madrid are really confident, waiting for final communication as PSG. https://t.co/bORjgdSH49
Romano also said: “When can we expect Mbappe’s decision? THIS week. I’m told this week is really important.”
How do you rate the new home kit?
