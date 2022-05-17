 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The New Kit Thread : 17 May 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung Fu Zizou, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail.

New home kit officially revealed.

Classic font number?

Mbappe is one step closer

Romano also said: “When can we expect Mbappe’s decision? THIS week. I’m told this week is really important.”

Poll

Poll

How do you rate the new home kit?

view results
  • 43%
    5
    (92 votes)
  • 31%
    4
    (66 votes)
  • 14%
    3
    (31 votes)
  • 6%
    2
    (14 votes)
  • 2%
    1
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    0
    (2 votes)
211 votes total Vote Now

