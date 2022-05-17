Real Madrid considering the signing of Daniel Ospina as backup goalkeeper -report

Real Madrid are considering the signing of Napoli goalkeeper Daniel Ospina this summer, according to a report from MARCA. Backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is interested in leaving the club to play more minutes elsewhere and Los Blancos would sign Ospina to fill that void, per that same report.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti and the board are more than happy with Lunin’s progress and development but would understand the Ukrainian goalkeeper if he were to ask for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in order to be a starter. Lunin has probably reached that kind of level but he will not be given that kind of role in Madrid, where Thibaut Courtois has arguably become the world’s best goalkeeper.

Ospina and Ancelotti are close since the two worked together in Napoli and the Colombian player would accept his role as a backup in Madrid if Los Blancos ultimately sell Lunin. Ospina’s experience would make him a solid reserve if Courtois is forced to miss some games.