Ceferin: “Real Madrid’s presence in the Champions League final is proof of how clean UEFA competitions are”

In an interview with 24ur.com, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin spoke about his relationship with Real Madrid, as well as his thoughts on the club’s chance in the Champions League final and their run to get there.

On his relationship with Real Madrid

“I have no problems with Real Madrid. Of course, I have no contact with the club’s management at the moment. But Real Madrid’s presence in the Champions League final is proof of how clean the league’s competitions are. Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the men’s and women’s finals. Nobody has interfered to the contrary.“

On the European Super League

“The time will come when these things will be cleared up, but they will certainly not be on the pitch.”

On his analysis of Real Madrid

“Already in the semi-finals, I doubted that Real Madrid could eliminate Manchester City, especially after the defeat in the first game. But obviously they have seven lives like the felines. They are an experienced team. In my opinion their defense is weak. They have the miraculous Karim Benzema, of whom I have said many times that in my opinion he is one of the most underrated players in the history of football. Luka Modric , the older, the better.”