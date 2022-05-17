David Alaba returns to full training; Hazard doubtful for Betis game

More good news today as the squad approaches the Liverpool game in optimal condition. Following the Real Betis game this upcoming Friday, the team will have more than a week to prepare for the Champions League Final against Liverpool, and David Alaba — who was always expected to recover in time — is already back to full training.

Today was the first time David Alaba trained with the squad in full. It was his first training session since suffering a right abductor injury at the Etihad in the first leg vs Manchester City.

Most of the players were available at Valdebebas today. Only Karim Benzema had another day off after resting against Cadiz, and he is expected to return to training tomorrow. Eden Hazard, meanwhile, trained indoors, as he hurt his foot in that same challenge where he fractured Carlos Akapo’s foot in Cadiz. The Belgian is currently doubtful for the Betis game.