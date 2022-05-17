 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Tuesday ramblings: Doncic, Mbappe, Lewandowski

Another unfiltered edition of Churros with Kiyan and Diego

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Luka Doncic’s greatness
  • Basketball Euro League
  • Entitlement from fans toward Kylian Mbappe
  • Robert Lewandowski rumours: What are the chances Bayern Munich will sell him? Who else are Barcelona competing with?
  • Ferran Torres’s efficiency
  • Aubameyang’s contract
  • Ronal Koeman and Joan Laporta’s meeting
  • New champions league format
  • And more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

