Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Tuesday ramblings: Doncic, Mbappe, Lewandowski

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Luka Doncic’s greatness
- Basketball Euro League
- Entitlement from fans toward Kylian Mbappe
- Robert Lewandowski rumours: What are the chances Bayern Munich will sell him? Who else are Barcelona competing with?
- Ferran Torres’s efficiency
- Aubameyang’s contract
- Ronal Koeman and Joan Laporta’s meeting
- New champions league format
- And more
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
