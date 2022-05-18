Open Thread : 18 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Will Real sign Ospina?

Lunin would like to leave Real Madrid on loan to get more minutes. Real is considering the sign of Ospina, who would accept to be Courtois’ back-up.

Real Madrid Virtual World: the new app.

Real Madrid have released an app called ‘Virtual World’ where fans can walk around the Santiago Bernabéu and chat with fans from all over the world, virtually. #rmalive ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/V9Fgn0781o — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 17, 2022

Update on Tchouameni.

Apperentely, the new rumour is that Real will only sign Tchouameni if there is a departure in the midfield. Ancelotti likes the French player, but he wants to keep his midfielders.

The hotel for the UCL final.

Real players and staff won’t stay in Paris for the UCL final against Liverpool. The club has fully booked a luxury hotel in Chantily:

Real Madrid have FULLY reserved a 5-star Aubergue du Jeu de Palme luxury hotel, 30 minutes away from the stadium in Paris for the #UCL final.



• 7,800 hectares

• 92 rooms

• 2 restaurants

• State-of-the-art gym

• Equestrian sports & golf course @jfelixdiaz #rmalive pic.twitter.com/TEw8R7N9aM — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 17, 2022