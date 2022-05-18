Eight Real Madrid players nominated for La Liga’s Best Team of the Season

Eight Real Madrid players have been nominated to feature in La Liga’s Best Team of the Season, the award which decides who have been the best players on their position during the 2021-2022 campaign.

Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema are the players representing Real Madrid in this list.

Here’s the complete list of players nominated for the Best XI.

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla); Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid); Gero Rulli (Villarreal); Diego López (Espanyol); Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) y Matías Dituro (Celta).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona); Militao (Real Madrid); Marcos Acuña (Sevilla); Ronald Araújo (Barcelona); Le Normand (Real Sociedad); David García (Osasuna); Alaba (Real Madrid); Álex Moreno (Betis); Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club); Diego Carlos (Sevilla); Koundé (Sevilla) y Jesús Navas (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Kroos (Real Madrid); Casemiro (Real Madrid); Joan Jordán (Sevilla); Fekir (Betis); Muniain (Athletic Club); Modric (Real Madrid); Juanmi (Betis); Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad); Carlos Soler (Valencia); Canales (Betis); Lemar (Atlético de Madrid); Pedri (Barcelona); Trejo (Rayo Vallecano); Brais Méndez (Celta); Capoué (Villareal); Yeremi Pino (Villareal) y Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona).

Attackers: Benzema (Real Madrid); Vini Jr (Real Madrid); Aspas (Celta); Joao Félix (Atlético de Madrid); Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad); Joselu (Alavés); Raul de Tomás (Espanyol); Enes Ünal (Getafe); Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid); Guedes (Valencia) y Borja Iglesias (Betis).

It’s quite clear that Courtois, Vinicius Junior and Benzema will surely make the XI, with Modric also likely to feature. In the end, Real Madrid have dominated this 2021-2022 Liga season and the players deserve all the credit they can possibly gather.