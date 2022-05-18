Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois called up to Belgian National Team

This is good news for Madridistas: Not only has Eden Hazard returned from his injury ahead of schedule, but Belgium National Team head coach Roberto Martinez has also called him for international duty as part of Belgium’s UEFA Nations League squad.

Real Madrid fans will be keen to see how Hazard does at the international level, where he has shined earlier this season in a role that tailor suits him.

READ: Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani analyzes Hazard’s role with Belgium back in September.

Belgium have four games in June that Hazard, and of course Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, could feature in: vs the Netherlands on June 3rd, vs Poland on June 8th, vs Wales on June 11th, and another match vs Poland on June 13th.

Can Hazard gain some momentum this summer and get in shape? While he may not be what he was, the likelihood that he stays at Real Madrid is still very high, thus, this off-season is very important for him and the club.