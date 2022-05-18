Mijatovic: “I don’t think Liverpool has a better team. Nobody has one as complete as Real Madrid.”

Former Real Madrid striker and hero of La Septima, Pedja Mijatovic, spoke to ‘El Larguero’ on Cadena Ser about Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, the Champions League final, and more:

On Real Madrid beating Manchester City and their squad compared to Liverpool’s

“I don’t remember a game like the one against Manchester City. The energy of the people and the players was incredible. I hadn’t seen anything like it at the Bernabéu.

“What team in Europe has 8 players with 4 Champions Leagues? It’s very difficult to achieve what Real Madrid has. I don’t think Liverpool has a better team. Nobody has one as complete as Real Madrid.”

Luka Modric

“Modric has quite a few football lessons left. I’m not surprised at his level seeing everything he does. Age has stopped being important.”

Eden Hazard

“I would like Hazard to rejoin. Let’s see if we can see 6 months at his level. I don’t think he can do it. With his age and injuries it is difficult for him to come back.”