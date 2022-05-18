Mourinho on UCL Final: “I carry Madrid in my heart, let’s see if we win!”

In an interview with Movistar, former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho reminded everyone of his allegiance to the Whites. Mourinho, who arrived at Real Madrid in 2010 and left in 2013, has expressed his love for the club multiple times since leaving — especially as of late now that the time has passed and some wounds have healed from his departure.

“I carry Madrid in my heart,” Mourinho said in the interview. “Let’s see if we win!”

The Portuguese manager also spoke about the state of Real Madrid when Florentino Perez brought him on in 2010:

“They asked me to do an analysis of the team’s situation during an ugly, transitional, difficult moment,” Mourinho said of that Real Madrid team. “The one who asked me was someone top within the club. I did it, but nothing more. Then, luckily for me, the story is now there.”

Mourinho was a successful manager at Real Madrid despite not winning the Champions League. He broke down several mental barriers, got the team to back-to-back Champions League semi-finals, and won the league against Barcelona’s best ever team.

