Valdano: “With superior talents, it is easier to be lucky”

Former Real Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano explained the “luck” Real Madrid experiences in the Champions League in an interview with El Larguero.

“One goal is defended by the best goalkeeper [Thibaut Courtois] in the world and the other is attacked by the best striker [Karim Benzema] in the world. That can explain why Madrid win games that they don’t deserve to win. If you have players of that football power, those things can happen. It doesn’t mean that the ball angled and the wind deflected it, no Courtois deflected it. And in the other goal, there is a cross that nobody expects from Benzema an Rodrygo hooks it...Those things happen that are associated with superior talents. With superior talents it is easier to be lucky.”

He told a story about a friend who tried to explain the historic comebacks Real Madrid has made in the Champions League, who attributed it to a ghost of the Bernabeu.

Valdano talked of the talents of some Real Madrid players, including Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Vinicius. He even analyzed a potential future Madridista in Kylian Mbappe and what he could contribute to the squad.

He also gave his insight into the upcoming Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28. He believes the maturity of the Madrid squad will be a key to their success.

“Liverpool is a team that wants the leading role and attacks you even when they don’t have the ball. It’s a swarm when they don’t have it. It’s going to be very interesting because if Madrid has something, it’s maturity. And maturity shows up especially in the finals.”

Valdano finished with an explanation of the pressure that comes with the taking the reigns of Real Madrid and managing one of the biggest clubs in world football.

“The level of demand at Real Madrid is tremendous. You win three European Cups and they tell you: “Gento has won six.” Those whose shirt weighs them down don’t survive that pressure.”