Modric Leyenda : 19 May 2022

Modric received the Marca Leyenda award.
After receiving his award, Modric said:
Hopefully I will retire in Madrid - Real Madrid is my home, this club means everything to me. I feel part of this club and I’m a Madridista forever.
Why Carlo asked for Rudiger.
Per ABC, Carlo pushed for Rudiger signing. Carlo thinks the player aerial, ball play and speed will be massive for Real Madrid. Carlo also thinks Rudiger is a versatil player - he can play in all back-line positions.
