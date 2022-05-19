Alaba not training with Real Madrid squad due to muscle fatigue

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is not training with the rest of the squad today and will likely miss Friday’s match against Betis, the team’s last game in the 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Alaba suffers muscle fatigue but should be ready for the Champions League Final against Liverpool, club sources told Managing Madrid. However, the situation is not easy to manage for coach Carlo Ancelotti, as Alaba hasn’t played a single match in a month.

Ancelotti was initially going to use Friday’s meaningless match against Betis to get his starters ready for the Final, but Alaba’s absence could be an important factor when the Italian coach has to decide his starting XI for the Final. It’s clear that Alaba would be the undisputed starter if healthy and ready, but will he be reliable in just his first game after spending one month on the sidelines?