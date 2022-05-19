Fernando Alonso on the Mbappe situation: “I’m calm”

Avid Real Madrid fan and Formula One racer Fernando Alonso spoke to the media during a promotional shoot for Finetwork which took place in Barcelona. Alonso was asked about Kylian Mbappe, the Champions League Final, and if he’ll be watching the game during a big weekend of racing.

On Kylian Mbappe

“I’m calm, as that is what the president said when the fans asked him.”

Prediction for the Champions League Final

“I don’t think there will be any favorites in this final, even more so seeing what Madrid has done in this Champions League, changing games in five minutes. I hope we win the fourteenth, it’s a good number”.

(Alonso also has #14 on his car)

On watching the game which coincides on the same weekend as the Grand Prix

“Even some member of the team will go to see the game, although I will not,”