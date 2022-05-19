Gareth Bale called up to Welsh National Team

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been called up to the Welsh National Team ahead of a crucial World Cup Qualifier where his nation can potentially qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bale, who has played just seven games for Real Madrid, will have already played his seventh game for Wales once he suits up for the World Cup qualifier on June 5th, which will be held either against Scotland or Ukraine — depending on who wins the Scotland vs Ukraine matchup on June 1st.

Meanwhile, Bale did not train fully with the team today, though he is included in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s game against Real Betis. Bale, along with David Alaba, trained on their own.

Wales tweeted out their full squad for the qualifiers, as well as four other games, here:

ICYMI: