Real Madrid vs Real Betis Preview, La Liga 2021 - 2022

Friday night, 9pm CET, marks the last game of La Liga for both Real Madrid and Real Betis as they play a rare game ‘off-schedule’ which allows Real Madrid an extra bit of rest ahead of the Champions League Final. The rest of La Liga (bar the Rayo Vallecano vs Levante game tomorrow at the same time) will play their matches on Sunday, mostly at the same time, as is tradition on the last day of the league calendar.

Everyone but David Alaba has been called up to Real Madrid’s matchday squad, including Marcelo, Isco, and Gareth Bale, who may all feature at some point in what is likely the last game at the Bernabeu for all three — especially for Isco and Bale. There is a sliver of hope Marcelo may yet still extend for one more year on a discount as a veteran presence. Isco and Bale meanwhile will both be gone. Will Gareth Bale play? He didn’t train with the group today at Valdebebas, so it remains to be seen. What sort of reception will he get if he does?

On the Real Betis side, they will be without defender Hector Bellerin, goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, and winger Victor Ruiz who are all injured. Those three are added to two others who have been out with longer term injuries: Victor Camarasa and Martin Montoya.

Betis’s full matchday squad comes in at just 22 players as a result. They don’t have much to play for tomorrow apart from pride. They missed out on Champions League qualification, and can’t drop out of the 5 - 6 zone.

Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema

Real Betis: Silva; Sabaly, Pezella, Bartra, Alex Moreno; Guid, Fekir, Carvalho; Canales, Iglesias, Juanmi