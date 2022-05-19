OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign €360 million deal with Sixth Street and Legends for new Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have announced that they’ve signed €360 million deal with Sixth Street and Legends to exploit the new Santiago Bernabeu for the next 20 years.

Per Realmadrid.com

The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C.F. at its meeting yesterday ratified an agreement with Sixth Street, an investment firm, and Legends, a premium experiences company for sports and live venue organizations, with the objective of elevating the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as a unique venue and a worldwide benchmark for leisure and entertainment.

As part of the long-term partnership, Real Madrid will receive approximately €360m to be invested across any of the Club’s activities. Through this alliance, Sixth Street acquires the right to participate in the operation of certain new businesses of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for twenty years. In addition, Legends will contribute its experience and knowledge in the operation of large stadiums and leisure centers, allowing for the optimization of the management of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The transformation of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium will be a turning point in the history of Real Madrid. This alliance with Sixth Street and Legends, world leaders in their respective disciplines, will be fundamental in providing unique experiences in a stadium where multiple events can be hosted throughout the year. This agreement strengthens our goal of continuing to significantly increase the stadium’s revenues from both sporting and other types of events.

In short, Real Madrid are earning €360 million while giving Sixth Street and Legends the right to host big events at the Santiago Bernabeu once the renovations are done, which is expected to happen by the end of 2022.

Florentino Perez is making sure that the new Santiago Bernabeu is the foundation of the club’s future and this deal seems to be the first part of that project.