Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Betis

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Friday’s home match against Betis, the last of the 2021-2022 La Liga season.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

This being the last home game of the season, it could be the farewell for players like Marcelo, Isco Alarcon and Gareth Bale, whose contracts expire this summer. The possibility of Marcelo getting a single-year extension has been explored lately, but Isco and Bale will leave the club. Will Ancelotti give them their last minutes as Real Madrid players in front of the Bernabeu fans?

Other than that, Ancelotti will want to make sure that his starters use this game to get ready for next week’s Champions League Final against Liverpool, so avoiding injuries while playing with intensity and gaining confidence will be crucial.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/20/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

