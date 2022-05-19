Managing Madrid Podcast: Mailbag: The Allegri ‘what if’, Mbappe’s ceiling, Bale, Vinny & Rodrygo

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- What if Max Allegri had come last summer?

- The importance of ‘man-managers’ for Real Madrid

- Reflecting on Jose Mourinho’s ability to create a brotherhood

- Does Kylian Mbappe have any chance of reaching Cristiano Ronaldo’s level?

- Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes debates in the depths of twitter

- Will Gareth Bale play tomorrow?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)