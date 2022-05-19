Mbappe will be suspended for La Liga’s first game next season should he sign

Minor news, and a pretty minor detail in the grand scheme of things, but news to report on nonetheless: Should Kylian Mbappe sign for Real Madrid this off-season, he will miss the first match of the 2022 - 2023 league season.

Currently, Mbappe has to serve a sanction in Ligue 1 because he received a yellow card (his third in 10 matches) in PSG’s 4 - 0 win over Montpellier on May 14th. That is enough to earn you a suspension, per the rules, and it will have to be carried over to next season. Should Mbappe stay at PSG, he will serve his suspension in Ligue 1’s opener next season. Alternatively, if he moves to Real Madrid, he will have to serve it in La Liga’s opener next season.

If you’re confused as to why Mbappe wouldn’t just serve his suspension in PSG’s next game vs Metz, you’re not alone. It’s a bit of silly procedure, but the Commission of Discipline Committee in France takes time to confirm suspensions, therefore, the suspension gets carried over to the next match.