Deschamps explains Camavinga’s omission from French National Team

Earlier today, French National Team head coach Didier Deschamps released his 24-man squad for international duty. France are stacked, so it is understandable that some notable players will be missing. This time, the notable omissions are: Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga. Karim Benzema was the only Real Madrid player called up.

Pogba and Giroud are both injured, while Deschamps explained that Dembele’s omission was tactical.

The French coach also explained why Camavinga, who will be playing with the France U-21 team for Euro qualifiers, wasn’t called up.

“He is one of those who could have come,” Deschamps said of Camavinga. “But I had to choose 24. For a first season at Real Madrid, given the competition, I think he has contributed a lot in his position, although there they play with three ahead of the defense”

Full squad

Areola (West Ham), Lloris (Tottenham), Maignan (Milan), Clauss (Lens), Digne (Aston Villa), Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich), Théo Hernández (Milan), Kimpembe (PSG ), Kounde (Sevllla), Pavard (Bayern Munich), Saliba (Olympique de Marseille), Varane (Manchester United), Guendouzi (Olympique de Marseille), Kamara (Olympique de Marseille), Kante (Chelsea), Rabiot (Juventus) , Tchouameni (Monaco), Ben Yedder (Monaco), Benzema (Real Madrid), Coman (Bayern Munich), Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Mbappé (PSG) and Nkunku (Leipzig).