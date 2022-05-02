Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 1-0 Madrid CFF; We’re Doing It The Hard Way

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

Thoughts on Maite not starting and why Toril mostly declines to play her in deeper positions

Why we should’ve expected Real Madrid’s slow start

Olga’s clutch stats over the last eight games

The fundamental issue with Toril’s tactics vs. deep blocks

The defensive logic behind Toril’s system

Madrid’s bizarre record against top seven sides compared to teams in the bottom half of the table

Our huge drop off in offense vs. last season

Lorena Navarro almost completely disappearing from the rotation

Madrid CFF shooting themselves in the foot with their build-up strategy

Why Svava came off at half

Toril’s back three bailout plan

Ivana’s offensive impact as a wide center-back

There was no handball visible in the angles available to us, guys

Madrid CFF goalkeeper Paola Ulloa liking a tweet saying her team were robbed and the backstory behind the salt

Our GOAT #7

Asllani wanting to leave and what her post-game comments mean

Where Asllani would even go if she left Madrid

Kadeisha Buchanan and Caroline Weir transfer rumors

Grant’s Weir receipts

What needs to happen for us to finish ahead of Atleti

