Real Madrid interested in Cristiano Ronaldo reunion this summer—report

Real Madrid reportedly wants a Cristiano Ronaldo return from Manchester United this summer, according to English daily The Mirror.

The report claims that both parties, both player and club (Real Madrid), are interested in a return to the Bernabeu ahead of the 2022-23 season. It also claims that new United manager Erik Ten Hag is not keen on maintaining a dynamic personality like Ronaldo in the locker room.

The final claim the report makes is that Ronaldo is growing frustrated with United’s lack of ambition and competitiveness within the Premier League and is willing to depart the club. He signed a two-year contract with United with a third-year option last summer.

One would think this is not very likely as the club will seemingly prioritize Kylian Mbappe this summer. It seems unlikely Real Madrid would bring both to the club as well as a Ronaldo reunion this summer, but certainly stranger things have happened in football.