Open Thread: May 2, 2022

Can’t Get Enough of these Celebrations

Enjoy the moment, Madridistas. Don’t let it pass you by.

Carlo Ancelotti is certainly enjoying himself as Real Madrid secure their 35th LaLiga titlehttps://t.co/uNpTqOaaME — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 1, 2022

We taped the trophy on the bus didn’t we? We’re learning... gotta give the team that much.

Real Madrid La Liga celebration wallpapers that go hard pic.twitter.com/AXGaMJIFK7 — Madrid Archives (@MadridArchives) May 1, 2022

Ah yes... the Chairman himself!

Always work hard. Always believe. It pays off.



¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/oFA7EmKw7i — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) May 1, 2022

Brazilian fullback Marcelo becomes today the most decorated Real Madrid player of all-time with 24 titles. Incredible achievement. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



His contract runs out in June but no one will ever forget Marcelo - he marked an era. pic.twitter.com/FL4U0yXZBY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2022

Thank you, El Capitan.

And my personal favorite...

And Now, Hate to Break it to ya - but Winter is Coming

Los Blancos were not the only UCL semi-final side to demolish their opponents. City had a rather impressive warmup match as well. There’s a touch game coming boys and girls. Strap yourselves in, cause it’s gonna be a bumpy ride.

(Yes, I’ve loved that expression since that song by Mohombi)

Manchester City have already proven their point ahead of Real Madrid trip #mcfc https://t.co/2d9aaWJVjb — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) May 2, 2022

A Reunion with the GOAT on the Cards?

Real Madrid want Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club this summer



[The Mirror] pic.twitter.com/JkD8pbPZ6k — GOAL (@goal) May 1, 2022

There have been reports that Real Madrid may be interested in resigning their best ever player in Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo seems far from happy in an underperforming Manchester United side that will probably not be playing in the UCL come next season. Look, if you’re Mr Champions League himself and you’ve bailed your current mediocre - for the club’s and certainly your own standards - team out on several occasions, this is a retty fair sentiment to have.

Now, I wouldn’t give this one much of a chance at actually happening. What I really wanna ask you is this; Suppose the Mbappe transfer falls through. Would a (short-term) reunion with Ronaldo somewhat mitigate the effects of the negative phycological impact this would have on you or the fanbase in general? I’m guessing, not so much. A Ronaldo last dance may sound like a fascinating idea at first glance, but it’s safe to say we’ve moved on. Still, it’d be hard to say no.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid story is already written and it is the story of the greatest ever club career in football history.



There is no going back. pic.twitter.com/AxfgZ66Jzd — King of Madeira (@MadeiraCakes) May 1, 2022

Have a great day Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you.