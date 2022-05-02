 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: May 2, 2022

Countdown to THE decisive fixture (1)

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
♫ Gonna fly now ♫
Can’t Get Enough of these Celebrations

Enjoy the moment, Madridistas. Don’t let it pass you by.

We taped the trophy on the bus didn’t we? We’re learning... gotta give the team that much.

Ah yes... the Chairman himself!

Thank you, El Capitan.

And my personal favorite...

And Now, Hate to Break it to ya - but Winter is Coming

Los Blancos were not the only UCL semi-final side to demolish their opponents. City had a rather impressive warmup match as well. There’s a touch game coming boys and girls. Strap yourselves in, cause it’s gonna be a bumpy ride.

(Yes, I’ve loved that expression since that song by Mohombi)

A Reunion with the GOAT on the Cards?

There have been reports that Real Madrid may be interested in resigning their best ever player in Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo seems far from happy in an underperforming Manchester United side that will probably not be playing in the UCL come next season. Look, if you’re Mr Champions League himself and you’ve bailed your current mediocre - for the club’s and certainly your own standards - team out on several occasions, this is a retty fair sentiment to have.

Now, I wouldn’t give this one much of a chance at actually happening. What I really wanna ask you is this; Suppose the Mbappe transfer falls through. Would a (short-term) reunion with Ronaldo somewhat mitigate the effects of the negative phycological impact this would have on you or the fanbase in general? I’m guessing, not so much. A Ronaldo last dance may sound like a fascinating idea at first glance, but it’s safe to say we’ve moved on. Still, it’d be hard to say no.

Have a great day Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you.

