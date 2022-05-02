Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City

UEFA have appointed Italian referee Daniele Orsato as the man in charge of Real Madrid’s match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals, which will be played this Wednesday.

Per Realmadrid.com

Daniele Orsato will be in charge of the Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu (Wednesday, 9pm CEST). The Italian official will referee a match involving our team in this competition for the sixth time. The last occasion was earlier this season, for the first leg of the round of 16 game against PSG at the Parc des Princes.

The first came in Malmö’s visit to the Bernabéu (8-0) in the 2015/16 Group Stage. Second up was in the 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the 2019/20 Group Stage and that same season he also officiated the first leg of the Round of 16 against Manchester City, which ended in a 1-2 defeat. The last time he was in charge was the 2020/21 Champions League semi-finals second leg against Chelsea (2-0).

Real Madrid have a 4-3 deficit on aggregate and will need to beat City if they want to advance to the Final. The Bernabeu crowd has played a huge role during this edition of the Champions League, so the players will be hoping to see the fans carrying them one more time.